Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have been together since 2012 and share two sons

Rose Byrne on What Keeps Her and Bobby Cannavale from Getting Married: 'Let's Get Around to It'

For Rose Byrne and partner Bobby Cannavale, marriage isn't at the top of their list.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald Friday, the Physical star, 41, opened up about what has stopped her and her Nine Perfect Strangers actor beau, 51, from tying the knot. Byrne said other life events along the way have delayed any potential nuptials since they began their relationship back in 2012.

"I keep going, 'Let's get around to it, let's do it.' And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there's another baby. It was kind of like that for us," she explained. "I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it's an important thing, and I respect that totally."

"I guess for us it's just been, we didn't do it, we'll do it, then — no! Pandemic," added Byrne, who shares two sons, Rocco, 5, and Rafa, 3½, with Cannavale.

Byrne and Cannavale often call each other husband and wife, even though they're not married. The couple addressed the terms in a January 2020 interview with Vulture, with Cannavale saying, "I hate all the other words! It's just easier to say 'husband and wife.' "

"Boyfriend and girlfriend feels so young. Partner feels so sterile. What else could we say?" he asked Byrne in the profile, jokingly answering, "'My lover! ' "

"Sure. My lover, Bobby," she replied, as Cannavale added, "Who gives a s---? It's just funny what people care about."

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert around the same time, the pair opened up about their early bedtime and balancing their life onstage with their family. In the interview, Cannavale explained that they don't bring their work home to their two children.

"The kids, they just don't care that we're doing a play," the Boardwalk Empire alum said. "You come home, you can't bring anything home with you because the kids just wanna eat, they wanna play."

The proud parents added that now that their two kids are getting older, their personalities are coming out more.