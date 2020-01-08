Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Reveal They Go to Bed at 9:45 p.m.: ‘It’s Not a Crime!’

There’s no late-night partying at Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale‘s home.

The couple is starring together in a limited-run of Madea in Brooklyn, which prompted them to stop by The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to talk all about working together.

But Colbert wanted to get to the good stuff first.

“We go to bed pretty early, that’s very dorky,” answered Byrne when Colbert asked for the dorkiest thing about the two.

“Like 9:45,” Cannavale chimed in when Colbert asked how early.

“I got up at 4:45 this morning with the guys, which was unusual, and I got enough sleep. That early,” he added, saying that he went to sleep at around 9:30 p.m. the night before.

But they’re not worried about their early bedtime.

“It’s not a crime to go to bed that early,” Byrne repeated a few times as Colbert questioned them.

The two also opened up about balancing their life on stage with their family, with Cannavale saying that they don’t bring their work home. The couple share two sons — Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2.

“The kids, they just don’t care that we’re doing a play,” Cannavale said. “You come home, you can’t bring anything home with you because the kids just wanna eat, they wanna play.”

And now that they’re getting older, their personalities are coming out more and more.

“We call the two-year-old Seal Team Six ‘cause he’s crazy and he’s a killer,” Cannavale joked. “The first one, Rocco, he’s very sensitive. He’s always singing and dancing and the little one is just tough.”