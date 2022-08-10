Rosario Dawson Sparks Romance Rumors in Video with Nnamdi Okafor: 'I Love You, Baby'

Rosario Dawson hinted at a new romance.

The 43-year-old actress posted a short Instagram video with Nnamdi Okafor on Tuesday, in which he tells her, "I love you, baby."

The two were riding on the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and made silly facial expressions with each other. Dawson replied, "I love you too," before turning to him with a smile. She captioned the post with a fiery heart emoji.

She tagged his private Instagram page, which includes a bio where he describes himself as a "loving lover of lovely loveable people." Per a LinkedIn page, Okafor is a "philanthropic strategist and consultant."

A rep for Dawson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This would be Dawson's first public relationship since she and Sen. Cory Booker broke up.

In February, PEOPLE confirmed the split between Dawson and Booker, 53, as a source close to the New Jersey lawmaker said the former couple aren't dating anymore but remain good friends. They were together for over two years.

Dawson and Booker first crossed paths at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in summer 2018. Though sparks didn't fly right away, months later the two reconnected.

Cory Booker (left), Rosario Dawson. Araya Doheny/Getty/Earth Conscious Films

The pair initially held off on confirming they were dating until Dawson was spotted by TMZ at a Washington, D.C., airport.

"So far so wonderful," she said at the time of her romance with the then-presidential candidate. "He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can."