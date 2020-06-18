Rosario Dawson says she hasn't seen boyfriend Cory Booker since February due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

Rosario Dawson Says She's 'Excited' to Move to New Jersey to Be with Boyfriend Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker are taking the next step in their relationship.

The actress, 41, and her politician boyfriend, 51, will be moving in together soon after the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept them apart for months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” she told Kevin Smith at the Mooby's Pop-Up in Los Angeles. (The actress stars in Smith's Jay and Silent Bob sequel, which opened in 2019.) Dawson explained that she had been on the West Coast taking care of her dad, who had surgery for pancreatic cancer last November.

“I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark," she continued. "It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense."

"I'm excited," she added.

The couple have been dating since the fall of 2018 months after meeting at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend. At the time, the two were on very different — and very busy — schedules, though they made it work despite the distance.

Image zoom From left: Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

According to a Washington Post profile on the couple in October, they kept in close contact even apart — including two FaceTime calls a day (when possible) and romantic gestures such as Booker sending Dawson music every morning and reading David Benioff’s “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable,” Booker told the Post.

“For my whole life, I’ve always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there. But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me,” Dawson said.