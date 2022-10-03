Rosario Dawson Reveals She Met Her New Boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor at a Bar: 'Classic'

Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor became acquainted in a very low-key (and relatable!) way.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Saturday during the premiere of Below the Belt at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old actress said she and Okafor met "at a bar" in the Southern California city.

"Classic," Dawson quipped, agreeing that bar meet-ups still happen among individuals "every once in a while," even in the current day and age.

She also raved about connecting with Okafor, a philanthropic strategist for California State University, over a shared appreciation for giving back.

"He's in that same space of wanting to be of service," said the Ahsoka actress. "And I think that's one of the things we get along on, though he did introduce himself first as a poet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Nnamdi Okafor and Rosario Dawson. Anna Webber/Getty

After they were first spotted leaving Dawson's Sin City costar Jessica Alba's birthday party in April, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in August at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

"I love you, baby," Okafor told Dawson in a video of them riding around on a golf cart, to which the actress responded, "I love you too."

Okafor has since shown his love for Dawson in a sweet #WCW post, featuring photos and videos of their romance.

"I'm bringing back Woman Crush Wednesday — and I got the best crush right now," he wrote in the caption.

The Clerks III actress told PEOPLE last month that she's done being "super secretive" about her relationships, including her budding one with Okafor, who supported her at the premiere of Kevin Smith's latest film.

"You get to a certain age, and it's just, 'I'm not going to go through the trouble of hiding somebody. That just seems silly.' So, it's nice that we could go," she said of the outing. "I think it was one of our first premieres that we've gone to, so it was nice."

Her romance with Okafor is Dawson's first public relationship since she and Sen. Cory Booker broke up earlier this year, after over two years together.

In February, PEOPLE confirmed the split between Dawson and Booker, 53, as a source close to the New Jersey lawmaker said the former couple weren't dating anymore but remained good friends.