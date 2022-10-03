Entertainment Movies Rosario Dawson Reveals She Met Her New Boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor at a Bar: 'Classic' "He's in that same space of wanting to be of service," Rosario Dawson told PEOPLE of boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor. "That's one of the things we get along on" By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines and Mary Anne Bargen Published on October 3, 2022 01:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Nnamdi Okafor and Rosario Dawson. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor became acquainted in a very low-key (and relatable!) way. Speaking with PEOPLE on Saturday during the premiere of Below the Belt at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old actress said she and Okafor met "at a bar" in the Southern California city. "Classic," Dawson quipped, agreeing that bar meet-ups still happen among individuals "every once in a while," even in the current day and age. She also raved about connecting with Okafor, a philanthropic strategist for California State University, over a shared appreciation for giving back. "He's in that same space of wanting to be of service," said the Ahsoka actress. "And I think that's one of the things we get along on, though he did introduce himself first as a poet." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Nnamdi Okafor and Rosario Dawson. Anna Webber/Getty Rosario Dawson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Cory Booker Split at 2022 SAG Awards After they were first spotted leaving Dawson's Sin City costar Jessica Alba's birthday party in April, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in August at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. "I love you, baby," Okafor told Dawson in a video of them riding around on a golf cart, to which the actress responded, "I love you too." Okafor has since shown his love for Dawson in a sweet #WCW post, featuring photos and videos of their romance. "I'm bringing back Woman Crush Wednesday — and I got the best crush right now," he wrote in the caption. Rosario Dawson Sparks Romance Rumors in Video with Nnamdi Okafor: "I Love You, Baby" The Clerks III actress told PEOPLE last month that she's done being "super secretive" about her relationships, including her budding one with Okafor, who supported her at the premiere of Kevin Smith's latest film. "You get to a certain age, and it's just, 'I'm not going to go through the trouble of hiding somebody. That just seems silly.' So, it's nice that we could go," she said of the outing. "I think it was one of our first premieres that we've gone to, so it was nice." Her romance with Okafor is Dawson's first public relationship since she and Sen. Cory Booker broke up earlier this year, after over two years together. In February, PEOPLE confirmed the split between Dawson and Booker, 53, as a source close to the New Jersey lawmaker said the former couple weren't dating anymore but remained good friends.