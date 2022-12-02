Rosario Dawson Says Her Parents 'Grew Weed on Our Fire Escape' When She Was a Kid in N.Y.C.

Rosario Dawson is opening up about her personal relationship with cannabis.

During a panel Wednesday on normalizing cannabis at the Cann x Jane "Cann-Do Holiday" campaign premiere party at NeueHouse Hollywood, the actress and Cann board member, 43, revealed that her parents "grew weed on our fire escape" when she was a kid.

"I dunno man, I grew up in New York and my mom would come to PTA meetings wearing her weed leaf nose ring and I'd be like, 'Can you just not? 'Cause all the kids think it's a booger and all the parents are giving you the side-eye,' " Dawson recounted.

The panel was moderated by The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz and also featured "Cann-Do Holiday" writer/director Lake Bell, Cannaclusive co-founder Mary Pryor, I Heart Jane CEO Socrates Rosenfeld, and Cann co-founder Luke Anderson. The discussion delved into the racial disparities of the cannabis industry as well.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

"My dad's white, my dad who raised me, and he would smoke cavalierly," she continued. "And then at the same time, I had friends who were selling or friends who would be smoking...."

"I remember seeing a friend who was carving into the cement in the floor and a cop caught him immediately for defacing the cement. And the panic that set on us," Dawson said. "Because we knew our friend had weed in his backpack and he was Black. And the other one who was getting caught and harassed by the police about signing was white, and it was super silent. I was just like, 'We're gonna maneuver out of here.' "

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Dawson noted that she managed to help her Black friend slip out of the situation while her white friend got away with a "slap on the wrist."

"And we knew for a fact that wasn't gonna be the case for us," she added.

The Josie and the Pussycats actress also praised the medical benefits of cannabis after her father was diagnosed with cancer.

"When my dad got pancreatic cancer, he was able to talk with his doctor — because he was here in California — about medicinal marijuana, and it stopped him from using five different pills for nausea and pain and appetite and sleeping that he otherwise would've been taking," Dawson said.

In "Cann-Do Holiday," the seasonal festivities with family are saved with the help of Cann's THC and CBD-infused tonic. Written and directed by Bell, the campaign also stars Meg Stalter, Benito Skinner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lauren Wasser, Bre-Z and Raja.