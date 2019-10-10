Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Environmental Doc Premiere

Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker are taking a break from the presidential campaign for a stop on the red carpet.

The actress, 40, and the Democratic presidential hopeful, 50, were all smiles together on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere for The Need To Grow, a Rosario-narrated documentary about the importance of farmable soil.

Dawson stepped out in a mock-neck, floral dress, seemingly fit for the theme of the film. The shimmering sleeveless gown was made up of blue and white leafy flowers, which she paired with jeweled pumps and a black blazer.

Booker kept things more casual, opting for a dark tartan blazer, white dress shirt and jeans. He matched his look with black leather loafers.

Aside from taking individual photos on the carpet, the couple also snapped a few adorable shots, hugging one another while flashing big smiles.

Image zoom Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Araya Diaz/Getty

Image zoom Rosario Dawson Araya Diaz/Getty

Image zoom Cory Booker Araya Diaz/Getty

It’s been a year since Dawson and Booker have been together. They met at party for mutual friend Ben Jealous, though it wasn’t love at first sight.

“She didn’t give me the time of day. She did me serious shade!” Booker recalled in June, during an appearance with Dawson on RuPaul’s self-titled talk show. And then we met at another friend’s party, both of us were single at the time. It was a roof party of a dear friend and I had the courage to walk up to her and ask for her phone number.”

Rumors of Booker and Dawson’s romance first sparked back in January when they attended a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together, along with Dawson’s daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece.

After months of speculation, Dawson herself confirmed the news to TMZ in March, who caught her walking through Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

She’s since joined Booker on the campaign trail, including multiple events in Nevada on the Fourth of July (including a meet-and-greet in Boulder City).

Image zoom RuPaul, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Both have gushed about their love in the media, with Booker hinting to RuPaul that wedding bells might be in his future.

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Booker said of Dawson, during a February 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

“I’m really really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person,” Booker added. “She’s just an incredible human being.”

Said Dawson to TMZ: “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving.”

Meanwhile, Dawson’s movie The Need To Grow – from directors Rob Herring and Ryan Wirick — follows pioneers of some of the newest technology as they fight to localize sustainable food systems and try to save Earth’s dying soils.

The film is available to stream for free through Oct. 15. on the documentary’s website.