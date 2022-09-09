Rosario Dawson Says Her Boyfriend Binged the 'Clerks' Movies Before Third's Premiere: 'It Was Sweet'

Rosario Dawson has the best movie premiere companion.

The Clerks III actress, 43, tells PEOPLE she's done being "super secretive" about her relationships, including her budding one with Nnamdi Okafor who supported her at the premiere of Kevin Smith's latest film.

"You get to a certain age, and it's just, 'I'm not going to go through the trouble of hiding somebody. That just seems silly.' So, it's nice that we could go," Dawson says of the outing. "I think it was one of our first premieres that we've gone to, so it was nice."

She reprises her role as Becky Scott in the third Clerks installment after making her debut in the franchise with 2006's Clerks II. Smith, 52, made his directorial debut in 1994 with the original film.

"He binge-watched all the movies beforehand, in preparation for the third one, and it was really sweet," Dawson says of Okafor. "It was really great. We had a good time. We went dancing. I'm working on Ahsoka right now, so I'll take a date night any way that we can get it."

After they were first spotted leaving her Sin City costar Jessica Alba's birthday party in April, the couple made their relationship Instagram official last month at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

"I love you, baby," he told her in a video of them riding around on a golf cart, to which she responded: "I love you too."

Okafor, 39, a philanthropist and poet, has since shown his love for Dawson in a sweet #WCW post, featuring photos and videos of their romance. "I'm bringing back Woman Crush Wednesday - and I got the best crush right now," he wrote in the caption.

Dawson's new romance comes after PEOPLE confirmed in April that she and Sen. Cory Booker had broken up after more than two years together. A source said they remain good friends.

Lionsgate in partnership with Fathom Events will be releasing Clerks III exclusively in theaters from September 13-18.