Rosario Dawson Accompanies Boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Rosario Dawson is standing by boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker on a special day.

The actress was seen arriving with her politician boyfriend at Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. The two were seen smiling and waving at the crowds as they took their seats at the limited-sized ceremony.

The couple also wore matching masks made by Dawson's company Studio 189. In November, the actress, 41, shared a black and white photo of the couple on Instagram in which she congratulated Booker, 51, for defending his seat as New Jersey senator.

"So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," Dawson wrote. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

She continued, "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!

As incoming President Biden and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris were set to be sworn into office around noon on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, they were joined by former presidents, first ladies and some of the government's most powerful leaders.

The Obamas, the Bushes and the Clintons headlined the slimmed-down guest list for Wednesday's Inauguration Day events, which took place under the unprecedented twin circumstances of a global pandemic and a turbulent transfer of power in the wake of the deadly pro-Trump Capitol riots.

Image zoom From left: former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. | Credit: Getty

Former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton arrived with their husbands, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, around 10 a.m. local time.

The former first couples arrived just as some of the most recognizable names in Congress also began to show up.

Departing President Donald Trump did not attend the inauguration amid his ongoing refusal to accept the outcome of the November general election.

Trump's absence and his former allies' appearances were noteworthy, but the otherwise normalcy of the guest list was most striking. In one subtly defiant scene that would've gone unnoticed at inaugurals before, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime critic of the former president, stood next to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell inside the Capitol, where they waited for the Inauguration Day ceremonies to begin.