Rosanna Arquette Reveals She Once Rejected Warren Beatty: 'He's Handsome' But Not 'for Me'

Rosanna Arquette is spilling the beans on the one who got away.

The actress, 58, was on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked by a fan if she’d ever turned down a Hollywood star when her own was rising in the ’80s thanks to films like Desperately Seeking Susan and The Big Blue.

“Warren Beatty,” she answered, to a surprised-looking Cohen. The night’s other guest, Laverne Cox, asked Arquette the question on everyone’s mind: “Why did you say no to Warren Beatty, girl?”

“He’s very handsome, beautiful, but it just didn’t feel like it was for me,” she explained. “But that was in the old, old days.”

Beatty is of course now married to Annette Bening, who Arquette described as “the greatest.” The two wed in 1992 and share four children — Stephen Ira, 25, Benjamin, 23, Isabel, 20, and Ella, 17.

RELATED: How Annette Bening Tamed Hollywood Bachelor Warren Beatty: ‘Every Day She Surprises Me’

During her visit, Arquette also revealed her family is suffering “PTSD” over her sister Alexis’ death almost two years ago. “It’s been fractured and hard since Alexis passed. It’s been really painful for all of us. We’re in PTSD,” the actress said.

RELATED VIDEO: Sideswiped’ Star Rosanna Arquette Reveals Why the Film Came at Such a Crucial Time in Her Life

Alexis passed away at 47 years old from complications stemming from HIV, which she had contracted almost 30 years earlier. She was one of the first transgender activists in Hollywood.