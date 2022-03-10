Rosanna Arquette's Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After Just Over 8 Years of Marriage

Rosanna Arquette and husband Todd Morgan are calling it quits.

The Desperately Seeking Susan actress's husband filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Feb. 24 after just over eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Morgan, an investment banker who married Arquette on Aug. 18, 2013, said they broke up on New Year's Day and cited "irreconcilable differences."

A rep for Arquette did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Blast was first to report the news.

Rosanna Arquette and Todd Morgan

This is the fourth divorce for Arquette, 62, who is older sister to actors David Arquette and Patricia Arquette. The Pulp Fiction actress was previously married to director Tony Greco, composer James Newton Howard and restaurateur John Sidel, with whom she has 27-year-old daughter Zoë.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2018, Arquette opened up about finding love in her 50s and her marriage to Morgan.

"I had been single for like two and a half years and not dating at all," she said at the time. "He's 12 years older than I am and he's just a good, solid, wonderful human being."

Rosanna Arquette

Arquette noted that Morgan was "not a musician" and "not an artist" but "a businessman, and we have the same values."

"We spend most of the time hanging out with our dog, cooking and going out, going to open-air markets," she shared at the time. "Some people think it sounds boring but it's a great way for us to just reach our arch and chill out because things are more stressful than ever in this world."