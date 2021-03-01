Rosamund Pike Appears Shocked as She Wins at Golden Globes: 'It Looks Like I Care a Lot'

Rosamund Pike is taking home the gold!

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, the actress, 42, won best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical for her lead performance in I Care a Lot. Also nominated in this lead actress category were Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm), Kate Hudson (Music), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While accepting her award, Pike thanked her fellow nominees in the category, before she poked fun at Bakalova, 24, and compared the stunts they each had to take part in for their respective films.

"Ladies, I salute you. Wow! I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do, I care a lot," Pike began her speech. "HFPA, thank you! Thank you for recognizing, I suppose, the dark side of comedy."

"My fellow nominees, I am so honored to be in this room with you. I mean, in my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car [but] I think I still would rather do that than have been in a room with Rudy Giuliani," the actress added, referring to a scene from the Borat sequel, which stars Bakalova. "Maria, I salute your brilliance and your bravery."

Image zoom

This marks Pike's first Golden Globe win and third nomination. She was previously nominated for best actress in a drama in 2019 and 2015 for her roles in A Private War and Gone Girl, respectively.

In Netflix's I Care a Lot, Pike stars as Marla Grayson, a ruthless con artist who swindles money from the elderly after she deceives judges to appoint her as their "legal guardian." However, she soon finds herself in hot water when one of her victims has ties to a powerful gangster, the film's official synopsis reads.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her role in the thriller, Pike said she "enjoyed returning to the stage where I can enjoy darkly and sort of satirically shocking people."

The actress said she liked playing Marla as it's "always very attractive to watch somebody who's very good at something, and Marla is very, very good at her hustle."

"It just happens that it's a hustle that we can't really approve of, and yet we find it really fun to watch, which makes us kind of not sure quite where our sort of ethics or moral compunction has gone," she said, adding, "I think it's a very conflicting place to lead an audience."

I Care a Lot first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. Netflix later purchased the film's distribution rights.

Last year, Awkwafina took home the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her lead performance in The Farewell.

"First of all, thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now and it's this and it's great," she said in her acceptance speech.

In response to her being the first Asian-American to win the best actress in a musical or comedy award, Awkwafina told reporters in a Q and A, "It feels incredible. I think there's also this other feeling when you want there to be more, and I hope this is just the beginning."

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month with David Fincher's Netflix drama Mank receiving the most nominations out of any film with six nods. Another Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, followed closely behind with five nominations.