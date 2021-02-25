The actress recalled how her breasts were "augmented" in a Johnny English [Reborn] poster in 2011

Rosamund Pike Speaks Out About Her Body Being Photoshopped in Movie Posters

Rosamund Pike is speaking out about her body image being photoshopped.

On Wednesday, the Gone Girl star, 42, appeared virtually on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the many times she noticed her photo had been doctored for different movie posters.

"For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented," Pike told host Kelly Clarkson of the 2011 comedy. "In the poster for the character shot, I've got a really impressive chest. Which I don't have."

In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, the actress revealed that she objected to the poster once she saw it and had it taken down.

Speaking to Clarkson on her talk show, Pike also recalled the time she noticed that her eyes were photoshopped to look brown, instead of her natural blue, for 2019's Radioactive poster. "I still don't quite know why," she said.

Pike went on to say that the most unsettling realization about those situations is that there may have been many other times she didn't notice her photos being doctored.

"Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, 'Oh, I've got brown eyes,' or, 'I've got massive breasts.' But there's probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don't notice it," she said. "Because I think we're all losing our grip on what we really look like."

Despite the photo-editing, Pike is proud of her body as she continues to focus on her health and fitness.

Last month, the actress shared a milestone with her fans on social media, revealing she hit a new personal record with her deadlifts.

"Joining the 💯 lb club," Pike proudly wrote alongside a video of herself impressively lifting the 100 lbs. weights.