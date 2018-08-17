Rosamund Pike Says She Was Asked to 'Drop' Her Dress During Audition for Die Another Day

Before earning an Oscar nomination for Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike says she endured a less than comfortable experience while trying to break into Hollywood.

“My first audition was for a Bond film and I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear,” Pike, 39, recently recalled to Amazon’s Audible Sessions, as reported by The Independent.

The actress, who was 21 at the time, would go on the win the role of Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day. During her audition, however, she said she didn’t do what was asked of her.