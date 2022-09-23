'Rosaline' : Watch Kaitlyn Dever Try to Steal Romeo Back from Juliet in Trailer for Hulu Rom-Com

Rosaline has her eyes on the prize.

In the hilarious new trailer for Hulu's Rosaline, a rom-com twist on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever goes on a wild goose chase to attempt to steal ex Romeo (Kyle Allen) back from the new love in his life, Juliet (Isabela Merced).

The cast also includes Sean Teale, Spencer Stevenson, Christopher McDonald, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

"All this time, you just wanted to steal my boyfriend," Juliet angrily tells Rosaline in the 90-second preview, set to "I Love It" by Icona Pop.

"I was trying to steal him back! There's a difference," an affronted Rosaline replies.

Rosaline (2022). Hulu

Last month, PEOPLE got a first look at photos from the film, which is based on Rebecca Serle's 2012 novel When You Were Mine and penned by (500) Days of Summer screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Director Karen Maine told PEOPLE that the Rosaline character is "fearless, bucks tradition, and is unafraid to throw caution to the wind in order to get what she wants — or, at least, what she thinks she wants."

"Rosaline is Romeo's whole world until he meets Juliet and, well, we all know what happens once those two cross paths," said Maine.

She continued, "Rosaline is determined to break them up and get Romeo back any way she can, but communication in 16th century Italy isn't as easy as just picking up the phone, so she's forced to get creative."

"Through her attempts, Rosaline discovers new truths about herself, friendship and what it really means to be in love," Maine explained.

Rosaline (2022). Moris Puccio/20th Century Studios

Maine told PEOPLE that she "really relate(s) to Rosaline and her motives and think anyone who's ever been ghosted or jilted will also enjoy following her on this fun and unexpected journey."

She went on to praise the "incredibly talented" ensemble cast, saying they are "all uniquely funny and play off of each other so well to re-tell this timeless story in a new and exciting way."

"What's more," the director continued, "the gorgeous period costumes set against the rolling Italian countryside are nothing short of exquisite."

"The film is a feast for the eyes and the mind that will keep you laughing and on your toes. It's the feel-good respite we all desperately need right now," said Maine.

Rosaline is streaming Oct. 14 on Hulu.