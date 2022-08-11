'Rosaline' First Look: Kaitlyn Dever Tries to Break Up Romeo and Juliet in New Rom-Com

Audiences haven't seen Romeo and Juliet quite like this before.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at 20th Century Studios' Rosaline, a comedic twist on the classic William Shakespeare romance now told from the perspective of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin.

Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever stars as Rosaline, the heartbroken ex of Romeo (played by Kyle Allen) who schemes to ruin his new budding relationship with Juliet (played by Isabela Merced).

The cast also includes Sean Teale, Spencer Stevenson, Christopher McDonald, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

Based on Rebecca Serle's 2012 novel When You Were Mine, Rosaline is written by (500) Days of Summer screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Director Karen Maine tells PEOPLE that the Rosaline character is "fearless, bucks tradition, and is unafraid to throw caution to the wind in order to get what she wants — or, at least, what she thinks she wants."

"Rosaline is Romeo's whole world until he meets Juliet and, well, we all know what happens once those two cross paths," says Maine.

She continues, "Rosaline is determined to break them up and get Romeo back any way she can, but communication in 16th century Italy isn't as easy as just picking up the phone, so she's forced to get creative."

"Through her attempts, Rosaline discovers new truths about herself, friendship and what it really means to be in love," Maine explains.

The director adds, "I really relate to Rosaline and her motives and think anyone who's ever been ghosted or jilted will also enjoy following her on this fun and unexpected journey."

Maine praises the "incredibly talented" ensemble cast, saying they are "all uniquely funny and play off of each other so well to re-tell this timeless story in a new and exciting way."

"What's more," she continues, "the gorgeous period costumes set against the rolling Italian countryside are nothing short of exquisite."

"The film is a feast for the eyes and the mind that will keep you laughing and on your toes. It's the feel-good respite we all desperately need right now," says Maine.

Rosaline debuts Oct. 14 on Hulu.