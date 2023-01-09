Rooney Mara Says She Became More Selective About Roles After 'Elm Street' Reboot: 'Not a Good Experience'

"I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do," the actress said

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 12:14 PM

Rooney Mara is selective about her projects partly due to an experience she had early on in her acting career.

Speaking with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix's sister Rain Phoenix for the latter's LaunchLeft podcast last week, the 37-year-old actress revealed she had "not a great experience" doing 2010's Nightmare on Elm Street remake, in which she played protagonist/final girl Nancy Holbrook.

"A few years before [The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo], I'd done a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which was not a great experience, making it," said Mara. "I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it, but it wasn't the best experience, making it."

"And I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, of I don't want to act unless I'm doing stuff that I feel like I have to do," the actress added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rooney Mara Didn't Want to 'Act Anymore' After 'Not a Good Experience' Filming Nightmare on Elm Street
Rooney Mara (L) in A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010). Moviestore/Shutterstock

After she made the horror flick — a reboot of Wes Craven's 1984 film of the same name — Mara said she "kind of decided, 'Okay, well, I'm just not going to act anymore unless it's something that I feel that way about.' "

Soon, she got an audition for The Social Network, for "a small part, but it was an amazing scene."

"And then I didn't work again from that until, I think, Dragon Tattoo," Mara said.

Mara made her film debut in another horror film, 2005's Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, and would go on to appear in mostly drama films, from Her (also starring Joaquin, 48) to Carol (2015) and Nightmare Alley (2021).

She has been nominated for Oscars twice: for her performances in both The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Carol. She most recently appeared in Women Talking.

Rooney Mara Didn't Want to 'Act Anymore' After 'Not a Good Experience' Filming Nightmare on Elm Street
Rooney Mara. TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

In October, FilmNation announced that Mara and Joaquin, who made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, will star in lead roles in director Pawel Pawlikowski's next movie. The movie currently uses the working title The Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The film is described as a thriller inspired by real events and follows a couple in the 1930s who aim to live on a remote island until they grow into "a tabloid newspaper sensation," which leads to the arrival of a "a self-styled countess" who plots to build a hotel on the island, according to the outlets.

"Psychological warfare ensues between the countess and the American couple as sexual infidelity, betrayal and eventually murder takes place among the island interlopers," reads a synopsis for the film, per THR.

"Pawel Pawlikowski is one of the world's greatest filmmakers working today," FilmNation CEO Glen Basner told THR. "Pawel bringing this story of jealousy, betrayal and murder in a Garden of Eden is exactly what we all need to drive audiences back to the cinema."

Related Articles
Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix to Play 1930s Couple in Movie About 'Jealousy, Betrayal and Murder'
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
The Proposal - 2009
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2015
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline
Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix
Scarlett Johansson Says Joaquin Phoenix Was 'Losing It' While She Recorded 'Her' Sex Scene Voiceover
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Helen Mirren's Husband? All About Taylor Hackford
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Talks Making a Potential 'Mean Girls' Sequel and Cheers the 'Return of Lindsay Lohan'
Harry Styles in My Policeman Exclusive Featurette
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope, written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele.
Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
The Little Monsters, Monster House
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633818b) Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson's Life in Photos
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw