Ronan Farrow Says 'I Believe My Sister' After Brother Claims She Wasn't Molested by Woody Allen

Ronan Farrow is responding to shocking claims about his family made by his brother Moses in a recent personal essay.

On Thursday, Ronan released a statement to Twitter in support of his mother Mia and sister Dylan, who were both mentioned in Moses’ post. Woody Allen is Ronan, Moses and Dylan’s father from his marriage to Mia.

“Not worth saying much to dignify the repeated campaign to discredit my sister, often by attacking our mother,” Ronan said. “This happens every time Dylan speaks, so this is all I’ll offer: my mother did an extraordinary job raising us, and none of my siblings with whom I’ve spoken ever witnessed anything but love and care from a single mom who went through hell to keep her kids safe.”

“I believe my sister,” he added.

Moses, who was adopted from South Korea as a toddler by Mia and then also adopted by Allen in 1991, was 14 when allegations exploded during Woody and Mia’s bitter 1993 custody dispute that Woody molested Moses’ 7-year-old sister Dylan. The claim was investigated, but Allen was not charged, and for decades the director, 82, has denied abusing Dylan.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Dylan called Moses’ essay “an attempt to deflect from a credible allegation made by an adult woman, by trying to impugn my mother who has only ever been supportive of me and my siblings.”

“It’s easily disproven, contradicts years of his own statements, is beyond hurtful to me personally, and is part of a larger effort to discredit and distract from my assault,” she continued. “My brother is a troubled person. I’m so sorry he’s doing this.”

In his post, Moses disputes details of Dylan’s account and claims Mia was physically and emotionally abusive towards him and her other children.

“For all of us, life under my mother’s roof was impossible if you didn’t do exactly what you were told, no matter how questionable the demand,” Moses writes in the new essay. “It was important to my mother to project to the world a picture of a happy blended household of both biological and adopted children, but this was far from the truth.”

In 2017, Moses leveled similar abuse allegations to author Eric Lax, who included the comments in a biography of Allen. Mia, now 73, responded to Moses’ comments in a statement at the time, saying “It’s heartbreaking and bewildering that he would make this up, perhaps to please Woody.”

Dylan, who has spoken out several times in recent years about her molestation claims against Allen, responded to Moses’ 2017 allegations in the Los Angeles Times, saying: “Especially painful is that Allen even managed to enlist my brother Moses against me. … Moses’ comments are devastating, but like so many of the attacks on my story, irrelevant: Moses was not there for the alleged assault.”

The controversy has divided the family — and continued to swirl around Allen and his movies— for decades. Allen and Mia, who dated for more than a decade but never wed, split in 1992 amid an epic scandal: Allen had begun a romance with Mia’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, then about 20, whom he later married. Allen and Mia headed to court for a caustic custody battle over the children they shared: Moses, Dylan, whom they both had also adopted, and their biological son, 4-year-old Satchel, who later changed his name to Ronan and became the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped expose the Harvey Weinstein scandal. (Mia has since suggested Ronan’s real father could be her ex-husband Frank Sinatra. Ronan has remained close to his mother and supported his sister Dylan in her accusations against Allen.)

Amid the custody trial, Mia alleged that Allen had molested Dylan. Multiple investigations followed. A team at at Yale-New Haven Hospital concluded that no sexual abuse had taken place and described Dylan as having “difficulty distinguishing fantasy from reality.” However, Connecticut prosecutor Frank S. Maco said there was probable cause for a criminal case against Allen but he would not pursue charges because Dylan was too “fragile” to deal with a trial. A judge awarded Mia full custody of the children and denied Allen visitation with Dylan.

Dylan told her story publicly for the first time in 2014, launching a new round of controversy and prompting Allen and Moses to speak out as well.

“Of course, I did not molest Dylan,” Allen wrote in a New York Times op-ed .” I loved her and hope one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter’s well-being.”

Moses told PEOPLE at the time: “I don’t know if my sister really believes she was molested or is trying to please her mother. Pleasing my mother was very powerful motivation because to be on her wrong side was horrible.”

“My brother is dead to me,” Dylan said to PEOPLE in response. “This is such a betrayal to me and my whole family. My memories are the truth and they are mine and I will live with that for the rest of my life.”