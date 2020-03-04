Ronan Farrow Cannot 'in Good Conscience' Work with His Publisher After It Bought Woody Allen's Book

Ronan Farrow is slamming his publisher for acquiring his father, Woody Allen’s memoir.

The Catch and Kill author, 32, shared a statement on Twitter hours after his sister, Dylan Farrow, reacted to the news. Farrow, who won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2018 for helping break the Harvey Weinstein scandal, said he was “disappointed” in the news.

“I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so,” Farrow wrote, claiming the book publisher “concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

Farrow alleged, “Hachette did not fact check the Woody Allen book. My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen — a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.”

“It’s wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here,” Farrow added. “I’ve encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen’s account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth. I’ve also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.”

The book’s publisher, Grand Central Publishing, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s multiple requests for comment.

Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, delves into the writer and director’s long career and headline-making relationships, according to Grand Central Publishing,

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” said Grand Central Publishing, according to a statement released on Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

In late 2017, Allen, now 84, faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Dylan Farrow called out the publisher early Tuesday, writing in her own statement, “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.”

“For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” she added.

Dylan, now 34, continued, “On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking. This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

Apropos of Nothing is expected to be released on April 7.