Ronan Farrow Hasn’t Seen The Morning Show Yet But 'Thinks the World' of Reese Witherspoon

Ronan Farrow is understandably busy at the moment, but he promises to stream a certain ripped-from-the-headlines series soon.

The Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, 31, exposed alleged sexual misconduct and cover-ups at NBC when he published his book Catch and Kill last month.

The contents of Farrow’s best-seller mirror the fiction depicted in Apple TV‘s new drama series, The Morning Show.

Though he’s yet to tune into the show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston, the writer tells PEOPLE he intends to binge-watch it eventually.

“I got a truly lovely note from Reese Witherspoon who I think the world of and is doing a lot of great things for reading too,” he tells PEOPLE. “You know, she really supports books, and she posted about Catch and Kill when it came out and that was wonderful to see as someone who admires her.”

He added: “The moment I have free time, I will watch, because a lot of great people worked on that.”

Congrats @RonanFarrow on your incredible book #CatchandKill. Amazing investigative reporting and A real thrill ride of a read. 📚 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 17, 2019

While Catch and Kill digs into real-world allegations against former morning news anchor Matt Lauer, Morning Show includes a Lauer-like character played by Steve Carell, who is ousted from his long-running television gig when his misconduct comes to light.

In the scripted series, Witherspoon, 43, plays a prickly broadcast reporter committed to uncovering the truth of a network-wide cover-up and an unsafe office culture perpetuated by silence. Sound familiar?

Speaking with NPR earlier this month, the actress thanked Farrow by name, along with other reporters who brought the story to the forefront.

“I’m enormously grateful to the women who spoke up about their experiences and really opened our hearts and our minds and our eyes to what was happening with such regularity,” she said, “and the journalists who worked so hard to break these stories, despite whatever corporate interference they were having.”

After its premiere on Nov. 1, Morning Show has tackled multiple angles of the #MeToo movement, taking obvious notes from the bombshell reporting done by Farrow — reporting he plans to further with his new podcast, The Catch and Kill Podcast.

“In the podcast, you get to hear from these sources, including brave women who put a lot on the line and dealt with the feeding frenzy that ensued, about what that’s like,” he says of the audio series, which launched on Tuesday. “One of the goals of this project was not just that it’s in some ways a wild ride, and to live through these experiences and hear about them in the voices of these sources, but also to learn a little from what they’ve gone through.”

He adds: “I think we’ve accomplished that in these episodes … these men and women that I’m talking to really bring a lot of insights to the table and kind of transport you into what it’s like to be at the heart of a story like this.”

The first episode of The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow is now available on Radio.com.