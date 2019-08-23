Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein, is releasing a book about the scandal called Catch and Kill — and it looks like it will be as damning as his original story.

“Catch and Kill is a true account of the extreme tactics powerful men use to cover up crimes and abuse—and of the sources who took huge personal risks to expose the truth,” Farrow, 31, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement about the book, which will be released on Oct. 15. (See below for the cover reveal.)

“I’m grateful to have the chance to tell this story,” he added.

The work of Farrow and two other reporters was the impetus behind the movie producer’s historic fall and the launch of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. In October 2017, writers Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published a feature in The New York Times, in which eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Days later, the New Yorker published an additional exposé written by Farrow, which included 13 women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment and assault or rape at the mogul’s hands. The report also included an audio file in which Weinstein can be heard telling a model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez that he allegedly touched her breast without consent because it’s what he’s “used to.”

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty

A spokesperson for Weinstein has told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

In March, multiple reports revealed that Weinstein had reached a tentative $44 million agreement that would see him compensate women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct and board members of his former movie company, while settling a pending civil-rights lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. And in September, he’s set to go to trial for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The New York Times.

Image zoom

Farrow’s book also claims to show the ways Weinstein and other alleged predators attempted to protect themselves.

“As Farrow drew closer to the truth, shadowy operatives, from high-priced lawyers to elite war-hardened spies, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation,” reads the book’s description, “threatening his career, following his every move, and weaponizing an account of abuse in his own family.”

Catch and Kill promises to expose corruption “from Hollywood to Washington and beyond” and the ways in which “surveillance and intimidation [were] deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability, and silence victims of abuse.”

Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators is available for pre-order now.