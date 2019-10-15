Ronan Farrow Is Engaged to Jon Lovett and He Used His New Book to Pop the Question

Ronan Farrow asked podcast host Jon Lovett to marry him while writing his latest book Catch and Kill

By Alexia Fernandez
October 15, 2019 07:16 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ronan Farrow is engaged after sneaking his proposal into a draft of his book Catch and Kill.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, 31, wrote about proposing to Pod Save America host Jon Lovett in his book, where he explained he thought up of a creative way to ask Lovett.

“Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?’” Farrow wrote. “On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, found the proposal here, and said, ‘Sure.’”

Lovett and Farrow met “shortly after [Lovett] left his job as a presidential speechwriter” in 2011, Farrow wrote.

The podcast host worked for former President Barack Obama during his first term in office before writing for the series 1600 Penn.

Jon Lovett and Ronan Farrow
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The two had often joked bout getting married on the moon.

RELATED: Ronan Farrow’s Catch and KillReveals: From Meryl Streep’s Shock to Anthony Bourdain’s Support

“Just working on my vows for the ceremony. On the moon. In our gravity boots,” Farrow wrote about Lovett telling him that during a phone call.

The reporter explained it was “a running joke” between the two.

“Jonathan’s mother wanted grandchildren, and not in the age of lunar bases,” Farrow wrote.

While the couple keeps their relationship away from the spotlight, Farrow shared a photo of the two on Instagram in August after he wished Lovett a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to straight shooter respected on all sides @jonlovett. He’s okay, I guess!” Farrow wrote in the caption.

Last week, Lovett shared a link to Catch and Kill, tweeting, “I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow and I hope you pre-order Catch and Kill.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.