Ronan Farrow Claims Harvey Weinstein Called Woody Allen in Attempt to Kill Farrow's Story on Him

In an alleged bid to stop Ronan Farrow from reporting about sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced movie mogul reportedly contacted the journalist’s estranged dad Woody Allen.

The claim is made in a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter, where Farrow is interviewed about his upcoming book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators (out Oct. 15). Farrow says Weinstein called Allen for help on how to “deal with his son” as Farrow was investigating the film producer.

Allen, 83, reportedly declined getting involved, telling Weinstein, 67, “Jeez, I’m so sorry. Good luck.”

Reps for Weinstein and Allen didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In October 2017, writers Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published a feature in The New York Times, in which eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Days later, the New Yorker published an additional exposé written by Farrow, 31, which included 13 women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment and assault or rape at the mogul’s hands.

Image zoom Harvey Weinstein, Ronan Farrow and Woody Allen Venturelli/WireImage; Steven Ferdman/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Farrow claims Weinstein allegedly worked to silence both the alleged victims from coming forward. He told PEOPLE that his book would tell the whole story.

“Catch and Kill is a true account of the extreme tactics powerful men use to cover up crimes and abuse—and of the sources who took huge personal risks to expose the truth,” Farrow said.

“I’m grateful to have the chance to tell this story,” he added.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.

He is currently set to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.