Ronan Farrow Says He and His Fiancé Jon Lovett Are Too 'Swamped with Work' to Plan Their Wedding

Ronan Farrow is recently engaged but don’t expect him to focus too much on wedding planning.

The 31-year-old journalist and author tells PEOPLE he and fiancé Jon Lovett are both “swamped with work” and haven’t found the time to commit to any plans as of yet.

“[We] have not done one iota of planning,” says Farrow, whose new podcast The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow is now available on Radio.com. “The conversation so far has been only to assess whether it’s even possible to plan something for next year, given Jon’s anticipated level of business with the election cycle.”

Lovett worked as a speechwriter for President Barack Obama. After the 2016 election, he co-founded his own company Crooked Media, alongside speechwriter Jon Favreau and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor. Under the company, he launched his podcast Pod Save America.

Farrow says while the two are focused on other things — he’s been busy promoting his podcast and book Catch and Kill — the couple will plan things out in due time.

“We will get there,” he says. “We’ve committed to it publicly now.”

Lovett and Farrow have been dating since 2011. Farrow proposed to Lovett after sneaking in his proposal in an early draft of Catch and Kill, which he wrote about.

“Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?'” Farrow wrote in the book. “On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, found the proposal here, and said, ‘Sure.'”

While the couple keeps their relationship away from the spotlight, Farrow shared a photo of the two on Instagram in August after he wished Lovett a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to straight shooter respected on all sides @jonlovett. He’s okay, I guess!” Farrow wrote in the caption.

In October, Lovett shared a link to Catch and Kill, tweeting, “I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow and I hope you pre-order Catch and Kill.”

In The Catch and Kill Podcast, Farrow furthers his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting about the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

“In the podcast, you get to hear from these sources, including brave women who put a lot on the line and dealt with the feeding frenzy that ensued, about what that’s like,” he says of the audio series, which launched on Tuesday. “One of the goals of this project was not just that it’s in some ways a wild ride, and to live through these experiences and hear about them in the voices of these sources, but also to learn a little from what they’ve gone through.”

He adds: “I think we’ve accomplished that in these episodes … these men and women that I’m talking to really bring a lot of insights to the table and kind of transport you into what it’s like to be at the heart of a story like this.”

The first episode of The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow is now available on Radio.com.