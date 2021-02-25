The actor had an extensive résumé in theater, film, television and radio

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Crown Actor Ronald Pickup Dies at 80

Ronald Pickup, best known for his role in the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films and The Crown, died on Wednesday. He was 80 years old.

Pickup "passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family," his agent said in a statement obtained by the BBC.

His agent added, "He will be deeply missed."

Pickup had an extensive career in theater, film, television and radio.

In 2011, he starred as the aging Lothario, Norman Cousins, in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel followed by its sequel in 2015. The following year, he starred as the Archbishop of Canterbury in season 1 of The Crown.

Other notable film works include his performance as Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in Darkest Hour in 2017.

Pickup's TV career began in 1964 when he played a physician in Doctor Who. He would later star in several shows such as Doc Martin, Doctors, Downton Abbey, Young Dracula and other BBC and ITV shows.

The actor was also no stranger to the stage. He began his theatre career with the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic where he was known for his performances in Three Sisters, As You Like It and Long Day's Journey into Night.

"We're very sad to hear that Ronald Pickup has died. Ronald was an exceptional actor and had a long history with the NT, starting with 1964's The Royal Hunt of the Sun," the National Theatre tweeted. "He went on to feature in 36 of our productions, and was a regular at The Old Vic under Laurence Olivier."

Pickup was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in 1998.

Throughout his career he also starred alongside his daughter Rachel in the television show Midsomer Murders and the movie Schadenfreude.