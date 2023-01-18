Entertainment Movies Ron Perlman Raves Wife Allison Dunbar Is 'Better Than Me in Every Way' After Italian Wedding Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar wed in a surprise Italian ceremony in June after meeting on the set of StartUp in 2019 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Julia Moore Julia Moore Twitter Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 09:39 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar are basking in the newlywed sunshine from their June 2022 wedding in Italy. "It's so fun," Dunbar, 50, tells PEOPLE about their "awesome" relationship while accompanying Perlman, 72, at the Los Angeles premiere of Poker Face, Tuesday. "We kind of started living together, and then there was a pandemic about a month later," Perlman adds about how the couple found love during COVID-19. "So we found out really quick whether we were going to make it or not, as did most relationships. You're locked down together 24/7 and you're seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pajamas." "We moved out to Pasadena right when the pandemic hit and we were kind of like, 'Is this going to be really lame if we just launched into suburban life?'" adds Dunbar about how they adapted their lives to the pandemic. "But we love it. It's turned out to be such a good move." Ron Perlman Says Acting Is 'Intimate' Like Sex: 'You're Hoping You're Satisfying' Allison Dunbar/Instgram Ron Perlman Turns 70 with New Girlfriend by His Side After Splitting from Wife of 38 Years Perlman — who separated from his wife of 38 years in November 2019 just a few days before he was spotted kissing Dunbar — raved that his wife is "better than me in every way." The couple met while filming StartUp and were first photographed together in May 2019. It was nearly six months later that Perlman officially filed for divorce from Opal Stone, his wife of 38 years. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Perlman and Stone share two adult children: daughter Blake and son Brandon. In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the actor cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Ron Perlman Marries Fiancée Allison Dunbar in Italy: 'Spring Has Indeed Sprung' The documents added that Perlman would pay spousal support to Stone if needed and that their assets and debts would be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial. Stone's response to the filing came eight months later, when she also cited irreconcilable differences.