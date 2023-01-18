Ron Perlman Raves Wife Allison Dunbar Is 'Better Than Me in Every Way' After Italian Wedding

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar are basking in the newlywed sunshine from their June 2022 wedding in Italy.

"It's so fun," Dunbar, 50, tells PEOPLE about their "awesome" relationship while accompanying Perlman, 72, at the Los Angeles premiere of Poker Face, Tuesday.

"We kind of started living together, and then there was a pandemic about a month later," Perlman adds about how the couple found love during COVID-19. "So we found out really quick whether we were going to make it or not, as did most relationships. You're locked down together 24/7 and you're seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pajamas."

"We moved out to Pasadena right when the pandemic hit and we were kind of like, 'Is this going to be really lame if we just launched into suburban life?'" adds Dunbar about how they adapted their lives to the pandemic. "But we love it. It's turned out to be such a good move."

Allison Dunbar/Instgram

Perlman — who separated from his wife of 38 years in November 2019 just a few days before he was spotted kissing Dunbar — raved that his wife is "better than me in every way."

The couple met while filming StartUp and were first photographed together in May 2019. It was nearly six months later that Perlman officially filed for divorce from Opal Stone, his wife of 38 years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perlman and Stone share two adult children: daughter Blake and son Brandon. In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the actor cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The documents added that Perlman would pay spousal support to Stone if needed and that their assets and debts would be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial.

Stone's response to the filing came eight months later, when she also cited irreconcilable differences.