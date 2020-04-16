Ron Perlman Turns 70 with New Girlfriend by His Side After Splitting from Wife of 38 Years

Image zoom Splash News Online

Ron Perlman celebrated his birthday with his new lady love.

The actor turned 70 on Monday and celebrated the day with a simple walk around a Los Angeles neighborhood with his girlfriend Allison Dunbar as the city remained under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Perlman and Dunbar, 47, were joined on their walk by Dunbar’s dog. Perlman wore a gray and navy blue Gold’s Gym sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers while Dunbar wore light yoga pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Perlman filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone, in November. The Hellboy actor listed their date of separation as May 10, 2019, five days before he was spotted kissing Dunbar, his costar in StartUp.

The two were photographed having an intimate moment outside an eatery in Pasadena, California.

The actor married Stone, a jewelry designer, on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The estranged couple has two children together: daughter Blake, 36, and son Brandon, 30. The last time the two were photographed together was in April 2018.

In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Perlman cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.

The documents stated Perlman will pay spousal support to Stone if needed and that their assets and debts will be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial.