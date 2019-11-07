Ron Perlman Separated from His Wife 5 Days Before He Was Spotted Kissing Costar Allison Dunbar

Image zoom Opal Stone Perlman, Ron Perlman, and Allison Dunbar Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ron Perlman was officially separated by a matter of days when spotted sharing a kiss with a woman who was not his wife, court documents confirm.

In his divorce filing obtained by PEOPLE, the Hellboy actor listed May 10, 2019, as the separation date from his jewelry designer wife, Opal Stone Perlman.

However, five days later, Ron, 69, was photographed kissing his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar in public. The pair shared an intimate smooch outside an eatery in Pasadena, California.

A representative for Ron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment while Dunbar’s rep had no comment.

Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman in StartUp

Though Ron and Opal have been separated since earlier this year, they didn’t make things official until Tuesday when the actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents state that Ron will pay spousal support to Opal if needed and that their assets and debts will be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial.

Ron married Opal on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The estranged couple has two children together: daughter Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29. The last time the two were photographed together was in April 2018.

Opal Stone Perlman and Ron Perlman

That same month was also the last time the actor shared a photograph of Opal on Instagram, reposting a photo Blake shared of her mother from 1987.

“Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp – #parents . . . c1987 🖤,” Perlman wrote in the caption.

In 2008, Perlman stepped out with his family for the premiere of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in Los Angeles where he, Opal and their children were photographed together.