Ron Perlman Says Acting Is 'Intimate' Like Sex: 'You're Hoping You're Satisfying'

Ron Perlman talked about his craft during his latest press tour for How I Got There, in which he plays an American mercenary

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 9, 2022 01:22 AM
ron perlman
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For Ron Perlman, acting is like sex.

Perlman, who was in Saudi Arabia for a screening of his latest movie How I Got There, spoke about his craft during a chat with Variety.

"Acting's a very intimate form of discovery. It's something that happens in stages. First, you read it, to try to understand the world you're entering into, and your place in that world, then you give your interpretation of it," the 72-year-old said. "You're being watched by a filmmaker who has the whole thing in his mind. It's almost like sex."

Perlman added that he hopes he's satisfying the audience with his performance, explaining: "It's very intimate, and it's very, very personal."

RELATED VIDEO: Director Guillermo del Toro Attends 'Pinocchio' Premiere One Day After His Mother's Death

During the interview with Variety, Perlman also said he thinks going to the movie theater and sitting among 3,000 strangers is a transformative experience.

"My kids, who only know streaming, don't know what they're missing," he said. "The advent of people not leaving their homes to get their culture is taking away one of the great dimensions of the way we get our culture. You should leave your f---ing house."

"That's basically one of the essential strengths of cinema, to experience our commonality," Perlman expressed.

Perlman plays the role of The Merc in the film, which is written and directed by Zeyad Alhusaini.

The actor married his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar, 49, in June during an Italian getaway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two met when they filmed the show and were first pictured together in May 2019. Perlman was spotted with Dunbar five days after the date he cited for his separation from estranged wife Opal Stone.

Perlman and his ex-wife had been married for 38 years when he filed for divorce in November 2019, almost six months after he had been pictured with Dunbar.

Related Articles
Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in N.Y.C. and More
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Is Honored Among Other Leading Men, Plus Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Guillermo del Toro attends Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening at ROSS HOUSE on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix)
How Guillermo del Toro Reimagined a Modernized 'Pinocchio' Story and Filled Tiny Puppets with Emotion
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Link Hands in Egypt, Plus Helen Mirren, Florence Pugh and More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)
LL Cool J Keeps It Fresh in Atlanta, Plus Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha and More
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More
Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2015
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
Stephen Colbert (R) and Evelyn McGee-Colbert attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Who Is Stephen Colbert's Wife? All About Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Date Night at Governor’s Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes Says 'Of Course' He Would Reprise 'Harry Potter' Voldemort Role If Asked
Jeff Baena (L) and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Husband? All About Jeff Baena
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin attend Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Will Ferrell's Wife? All About Viveca Paulin
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline