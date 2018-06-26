Ron Perlman Says He Once Purposely Peed on His Hands Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's Hand

Ron Perlman has admitted taking the law into his own hands, so to speak, during a previous encounter with Harvey Weinstein.

The Hellboy actor, 68, revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon that he decided to get Weinstein back after the movie mogul demanded the actor shake his hand.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?” Perlman tweeted.

“I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC,” he added, referring to President Donald Trump.

Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018

Perlman has been vocal in his dislike for Weinstein in the past. In November, he retweeted an article depicting the moment Titanic director James Cameron almost punched the disgraced producer.

“Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!” Perlman tweeted. “James Cameron remembers the time he almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his ‘Titanic’ Oscar.”

Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!! James Cameron remembers the time he almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his 'Titanic' Oscar https://t.co/NPvWsKOP9E — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 27, 2017

Earlier this month, Weinstein pled not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges — including rape — brought against him in New York City.

He was indicted in late May on charges of rape in the first and third degree as well as criminal sexual acts in the first degree. Weinstein was arrested on May 25 on those same counts and released on bail.

His lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in a statement that he was not surprised by the indictment, noting that it “does not add anything to the case we did not already know.”

Ron Perlman, Harvey Weinstein Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

“Mr. Weinstein intends to … vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies,” Brafman said. “We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted.”

Brafman did not respond to a request for comment following Weinstein’s plea.

RELATED: Will Harvey Weinstein Go to Prison? Inside What’s Next as Cops Investigate Sexual Assault Cases

The criminal sex act charge is in connection with an alleged 2004 sexual assault on aspiring actress Lucia Evans, police sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. (Evans agreed to be publicly named).

Weinstein is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22 for a hearing on motions in his case, according to N.Y.C. prosecutors.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” the spokesperson said.