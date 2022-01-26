Don't Look Up director Adam McKay, meanwhile, previously said, "We welcome the negative reviews"

Ron Perlman Fires Back at Negative Reviews of Don't Look Up, Calls Criticism 'Sick' and 'Twisted'

Ron Perlman isn't here for the Don't Look Up criticisms.

The Hellboy actor plays Benedict Drask in the Netflix movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett and more.

Speaking with The Independent, Perlman, 71, slammed film critics who didn't praise Don't Look Up, which currently holds a 55 percent aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is an average of 268 positive or negative reviews.

"F--- you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating," he told the outlet. "It's corrupt. And it's sick. And it's twisted."

Perlman, who also appears in the recent film Nightmare Alley, added that he thinks it is "part of how the internet has almost killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance."

Even if critics are mixed on the apocalyptic satire, Don't Look Up still attracted record-breaking views on the streaming service, becoming Netflix's second most successful movie of all time (calculated by hours streamed by users in a film's first 28 days).

Director Adam McKay told IndieWire earlier this month that he encourages debate around the movie and likes that audiences are divided.

"It's important to have debate and passionate critics. We're living at a time like no other and stories are part of it. People should be hating them, loving them, going back and forth," he said. "We welcome the negative reviews. I actually think it's really good, that people should be fighting and passionate about it."

In September, DiCaprio told PEOPLE that McKay "has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories."