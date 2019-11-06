Ron Perlman Files for Divorce from Wife of 38 Years, 5 Months After He Was Seen Kissing Costar

Ron Perlman has filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years

By Alexia Fernandez
November 05, 2019 09:30 PM
Opal and Ron Perlman 

Ron Perlman and his wife of almost four decades are calling it quits.

The Hellboy actor, 69, has filed for divorce from Opal Stone Perlman, PEOPLE confirms.

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ron listed their date of separation as May 10, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet first reported the news.

The actor married Opal, a jewelry designer, on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The estranged couple has two children together: daughter Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29. The last time the two were photographed together was in April 2018.

The news comes almost six months after Ron was photographed kissing his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar in late May.

RELATED: Ron Perlman Surrounded by Family at Hellboy Premiere

A representative for Dunbar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The last time the actor shared a photograph of Opal was in April 2018, when he regrammed a photo Blake shared of her mother from 1987.

“Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp – #parents . . . c1987 🖤,” Perlman wrote in the caption.

In 2008, Perlman stepped out with his family for the premiere of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in Los Angeles where he, Opal and their children were photographed together.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.