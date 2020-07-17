Ron Perlman's estranged wife Opal Stone Perlman has cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce response, which comes eight months after the actor's own filing

Ron Perlman's Estranged Wife Responds to His Divorce Filing 8 Months After It Was Submitted

Ron Perlman's estranged wife Opal Stone has responded to the actor's divorce filing eight months after he filed.

The jewelry designer cited irreconcilable differences in her response to the Hellboy star in a filing submitted on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stone has requested spousal support and asked that all attorney fees be paid by Perlman, the filing states. She did not list a date of separation, although Perlman listed it as May 10 in his own filing, five days before he was spotted kissing his StartUp costar, Allison Dunbar.

A rep for Perlman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor married Stone on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The estranged couple has two children together: daughter Blake, 36, and son Brandon, 30. The last time the two were photographed together was in April 2018.

Image zoom Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar Splash News Online

In November 2019, Perlman filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage. His petition came almost six months after he was photographed with Dunbar in late May.

In his divorce filing obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Perlman cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.

The documents stated Perlman will pay spousal support to Stone if needed and that their assets and debts will be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial.