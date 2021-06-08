Ron Howard Celebrates His 46th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Cheryl: 'I'm a Lucky Fella'

The couple wed on June 7, 1975, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first date in the fall

Happy anniversary, Ron and Cheryl Howard!

On Monday, the 67-year-old director celebrated the couple's 46th wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute to his wife, also 67, on social media.

The Howards were all smiles in a selfie Ron posted to Twitter and Instagram, cuddled up as rose gold "46" balloons floated in the air behind them.

"Our 46th Wedding anniversary," the Apollo 13 filmmaker captioned the post. "Celebrated quietly but beautifully on the #GoldCoast #QLD on my day off from directing #ThirteenLives for #MGM and @imagineentertainment."

"I'm a lucky fella," the father of four added.

In the comments section, fans wished the couple well as they celebrated another year together.

"The longer your married the longer the love ! Good job you two!" one wrote.

"Happy Anniversary! Amazingly grounded loving couple❤❤" another added.

"You both are truly blessed @realronhoward. Every day is a gift. Happy Anniversary lovebirds!❤️" another said.

"❤️Happy Anniversary! That's quite an accomplishment nowadays!" added one other fan. "So blessed to have each other.❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Ron Howard Feels 'Very Blessed' to Stay Close to Family Amid COVID: 'Our Family Is in a Bubble'

In October, Ron celebrated the 50th anniversary of his first date with Cheryl by showing off a lighthearted gift they purchased in honor of the milestone.

"Nov 1 1970 Cheryl & I went on our 1st date. We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad Mad Mad World and then got some pizza at now defunct Barnone's in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right?" the Oscar-winning director revealed on Instagram.

"Today we are celebrating with these kind of socks we ordered (Cheryl's w/my mug got held up) and a trip to our local take-out pizza place," he added, sharing a photo of silly socks with his wife's face on them.

"We'll be driving in the same '70 VW Bug I picked Cheryl up in 5 decades ago. It runs great," he said. "So do we."

After dating for five years, Ron and Cheryl tied the knot on June 7, 1975, and went on to welcome four children together: daughters Bryce Dallas Howard, twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Howard, and son Reed Cross.

In 2019, the director opened up to PEOPLE about the instant connection he felt when he met Cheryl as a junior at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California.