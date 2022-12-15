Ron Howard Says He'd 'Probably' Act Again If Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Directed Him

"I'm sure there'd be an audition involved," Ron Howard said of potentially acting in a project directed by his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 03:47 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Ron Howard isn't one to step in front of the camera anymore, but there's one person who could convince him to act again.

During an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast this week, the Thirteen Lives director, 68, said while he has not acted in years outside of his recurring television role as Arrested Development's narrator, his actress/director daughter Bryce Dallas Howard "probably" could convince him to return in an on-screen role.

"It would probably be Bryce," he said. "It would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, 'Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,' or 'You have to.' Either of those would probably get me in the makeup chair and in front of the camera."

Ron said any potential appearance he makes would have to be the perfect fit for his daughter, 41.

"She's very astute and meticulous, so unless I'm right for something, absolutely right, it ain't happening," he said of Bryce, who in recent years has directed episodes of Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and she's directing the upcoming Flight of the Navigator reboot.

Director Ron Howard (L) and daughter actress Bryce Dallas Howard attend a benefit screening of Digital Jungle Pictures' "Broken Memories" at the Writers Guild Theater on November 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
David Livingston/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked whether he thinks he would have to audition for a project directed by Bryce, Ron said: "I'm sure there'd be an audition involved. I'd be a little disappointed if she didn't [make me audition]."

Elsewhere during the podcast appearance, Ron — who initially rose to fame in the 1970s as Richie Cunningham on the ABC series Happy Days — noted that "people were skeptical" when he tried to jump from acting to directing in the first place.

RELATED VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard Opens Up About Convincing Ron Howard to Join Her Documentary: 'He's a Real Softy'

"Actors would direct once in a while — Paul Newman directed something, Jack Lemmon directed something, but they wouldn't commit themselves to it," Ron said. "People certainly didn't come from TV sitcoms, and they certainly hadn't been child actors who would then make this their career."

"I can understand their skepticism, but it frustrated me," he added of his transition from in front of the camera to behind it.

"Right around the time that I broke through Alan Alda was also beginning to direct. ... Rob Reiner did, Eddie Marshall, so soon the sitcom vets were making their mark," Ron added.

Thirteen Lives is now streaming on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Sam Worthington Wrath Of The Titans - 2012
Sam Worthington Says His 'Dad Bod' in 'Wrath of the Titans' Caused 'Horrible Fight' with Director
Johnny Depp Make-A-Wish video as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Make-A-Wish Video for 11-Year-Old Fan
Antonio Banderas, winner of the Hollywood Actor Award, and Dakota Johnson pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Antonio Banderas Reveals Nickname Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson Used to 'Always' Call Him
Florence Pugh Stars in First Trailer for ‘A Good Person’ Directed by Ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh Stars in Emotional First Trailer for 'A Good Person' Directed by Ex Zach Braff
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Says Her Family 'Loves' Her Movie 'Eternal Sunshine': 'It's Kind of Amazing'
Charmaine Bingwa attends the Apple Original Films European Premiere for Emancipation
'Emancipation' Star Charmaine Bingwa Didn't Recognize Will Smith at First Meeting: 'He Was So Thin'
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns Magic Mike 2 Costar Stephen tWitch Boss
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' 'Magic Mike XXL' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Reacts to Going Viral on TikTok with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' : 'I Love That'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan Says He Created Look of Atomic Explosion Without CGI in 'Oppenheimer' : 'Huge Challenge'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their son Truman Hanks 'A Man Called Otto' film premiere, Stockholm, Sweden - 13 Dec 2022
Tom Hanks Makes 'A Man Called Otto' Premiere a Family Affair with Wife Rita Wilson and Son Truman
Adam Driver in 65 trailer
Watch Adam Driver Fight Dinosaurs in '65' Trailer
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'