Ron Howard Recalls Meeting Princess Diana at the Apollo 13 Premiere: 'She Was Remarkable'

After a lifetime in show business, Ron Howard, 65, has worked with many of Hollywood’s most beloved stars but he says meeting Princess Diana was definitely a career highlight.

The Oscar-winning director attended the London premiere of his hit film Apollo 13 in 1995 alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and got to spend time with the Princess of Wales.

“She was remarkable,” says Howard. “That was a great night.”

Howard won two ­Oscars for 2001’s A Beautiful Mind and has made many memorable films such as Splash, Cocoon and Solo: A Star Wars Story. His latest film is the documentary Pavarotti, which movingly tells the life story of the famed opera singer. Princess Diana, who had a close friendship with Pavarotti, is featured in the doc.

Howard says his meeting with Princess Diana left a lasting impression on him.

“We not only met her in the reception line, but we sat at a banquet table,” he says. “She was talking a lot about her philanthropic projects, but in a very comfortable, casual, passionate way. She seemed to enjoy our company and it was very mutual.”

Pavarotti is in theaters now.