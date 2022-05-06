Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige's Wedding and Her Sister Bryce Dallas Howard Is Bridesmaid

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdH7mKtM_3K/ brycedhoward Verified Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!! 🥰♥️ Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣ ⁣ @kateydenno & @lemondynyc, you made my already gorgeous sister shine like the supernatural beauty that she is. @heracouture, the bride’s dress design was a dream come true — when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped. And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward 😉 ⁣ ⁣ What a truly magical day ✨

Credit: brycedhoward/Instagram