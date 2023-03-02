Ron Howard and Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Wish Each Other Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Best Friend'

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard, whose birthdays are a day apart, shared throwback family photos to celebrate each other

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 01:16 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard
Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard are celebrating each other.

The father-daughter duo, whose birthdays fall on March 1 and March 2, respectively, shared social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday wishing each other well and reminiscing on old memories.

On Wednesday, Bryce shared two photos of herself and Ron, who turned 69, on Instagram, showing one image of an almost-2-year-old Bryce and her father, and another of the pair reading a book together before bed in 1987.

"Daddio, you are my best friend — always have been, always will be," she wrote in the caption. "I love you. Happy Birthday ❤️⁣"

Then on Thursday, for Bryce's 42nd birthday, Ron wrote in a Twitter post that it has "been one of THE joys of our lives to witness ⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ grow into the woman, mother, wife & consummate show biz pro that she is," alongside a photo of a young Bryce asleep.

"Ever evolving she's personally ambitious & somehow generous & loving all at once," Ron added in his post. "Happy Birthday, Bryce U make us grateful & proud."

Ron and Bryce's father-daughter bond is so strong that Ron, an accomplished director who initially rose to fame in the 1970s as Richie Cunningham on the ABC series Happy Days, said during an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in December that Bryce "probably" could convince him to return to acting in an on-screen role.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It would probably be Bryce," he said, noting that he has not acted in years outside of his recurring television role as Arrested Development's narrator. "It would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, 'Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,' or 'You have to.' Either of those would probably get me in the makeup chair and in front of the camera."

At the time, Ron said any potential appearance he makes would have to be the perfect fit for his daughter.

"She's very astute and meticulous, so unless I'm right for something, absolutely right, it ain't happening," he said of Bryce, who in recent years has directed episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She is also directing the upcoming Flight of the Navigator reboot.

Asked whether he thinks he would have to audition for a project directed by Bryce, Ron joked: "I'm sure there'd be an audition involved. I'd be a little disappointed if she didn't [make me audition]."

Related Articles
Evanna Lynch, J.K. Rowling
'Harry Potter' Actress Evanna Lynch Weighs in on J.K. Rowling Backlash: 'Give Her More Grace'
Disney's Haunted Mansion, Rosario Dawson
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen Says He Asked to Change His 'John Wick 4' Character's 'Generic' Name and Appearance
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk arrive for the Netflix premiere of "The Politician"
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy Birthday: 'He Won't See This'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Michelle Williams Shares Oscars Moment That Showed Her It's 'a Place That Can Have a Purpose'
Samuel L. Jackson Curses in a Never-Before-Seen Post-Credit Scene for 2008's Iron Man: Watch
Samuel L. Jackson Curses in a Never-Before-Seen Post-Credits Scene for 2008's 'Iron Man' : Watch
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Will Smith Returns to Awards Stage in Person for First Time After Oscars Slap to Accept AAFCA Honor
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock 'Should Be Proud' How He Kept His Cool After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Michael B. Jordan Wants Jonathan Majors as Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Don't Think He Needs Any Advice'
Jena Malone Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Amen
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by 'Someone I Had Worked with' While Making 'Hunger Games'
Chris Pine Esquire
Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles Spit Rumor, Explains What Really Happened: 'We Had This Little Joke'
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Set to Star in First Lead Film Role Opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan