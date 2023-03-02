Ron Howard and Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Wish Each Other Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Best Friend'

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard are celebrating each other.

The father-daughter duo, whose birthdays fall on March 1 and March 2, respectively, shared social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday wishing each other well and reminiscing on old memories.

On Wednesday, Bryce shared two photos of herself and Ron, who turned 69, on Instagram, showing one image of an almost-2-year-old Bryce and her father, and another of the pair reading a book together before bed in 1987.

"Daddio, you are my best friend — always have been, always will be," she wrote in the caption. "I love you. Happy Birthday ❤️⁣"

Then on Thursday, for Bryce's 42nd birthday, Ron wrote in a Twitter post that it has "been one of THE joys of our lives to witness ⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ grow into the woman, mother, wife & consummate show biz pro that she is," alongside a photo of a young Bryce asleep.

"Ever evolving she's personally ambitious & somehow generous & loving all at once," Ron added in his post. "Happy Birthday, Bryce U make us grateful & proud."

Ron and Bryce's father-daughter bond is so strong that Ron, an accomplished director who initially rose to fame in the 1970s as Richie Cunningham on the ABC series Happy Days, said during an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in December that Bryce "probably" could convince him to return to acting in an on-screen role.

"It would probably be Bryce," he said, noting that he has not acted in years outside of his recurring television role as Arrested Development's narrator. "It would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, 'Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,' or 'You have to.' Either of those would probably get me in the makeup chair and in front of the camera."

At the time, Ron said any potential appearance he makes would have to be the perfect fit for his daughter.

"She's very astute and meticulous, so unless I'm right for something, absolutely right, it ain't happening," he said of Bryce, who in recent years has directed episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She is also directing the upcoming Flight of the Navigator reboot.

Asked whether he thinks he would have to audition for a project directed by Bryce, Ron joked: "I'm sure there'd be an audition involved. I'd be a little disappointed if she didn't [make me audition]."