Romy Walthall, Face/Off and Camp Nowhere Actress, Dead at 57

Romy Walthall's son Morgan Krantz confirmed his mother's death in an Instagram post on May 27

Romy Walthall, an actress known for her roles in films like Face/Off and Camp Nowhere, has died at the age of 57.

Walthall died on May 19 in Los Angeles after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, Variety reported. Her son Morgan Krantz confirmed his mother's death in an Instagram post on May 27.

"Rip Mom. I love you ❤️‍🔥," Walthall's son wrote in the caption.

Walthall's daugther Isabella Israel also posted a lengthy tribute about her late mother on Instagram.

"Thank you mommy for making me a hustler, a smooth talker, a cuddler, a dreamer. A LEFTY! My favorite things about me are because of you," she wrote.

Walthall's career in film and television began after she won the Mother/Daughter USA pageant in 1980. She was signed to Ford Models at 17 and modeled in Europe before moving to Los Angeles to start her acting career.

Romy Walthall Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Going under the stage name Romy Windsor for most of her career, the actress scored her first role in the 1984 comedy Up the Creek. That same year, she landed a major role in the Jerry Bruckheimer thriller Thief of Hearts and in 1985, she played Bobbi in A Bunny's Tale based on Gloria Steinem's 1963 investigation of Playboy clubs alongside Kirstie Alley and Joanna Kerns.

Walthall continued to play roles in popular thrillers like the cult classic Howling IV: The Original Nightmare and The House of Usher opposite Oliver Reed. She also played the role of Kimberly in John Woo's 1997 thriller Face/Off starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

The Pasadena native had a successful run on television in the '80s and '90s. She made appearances in some of the most famous shows at the time, including Quantum Leap, T.J. Hooker, Moonlighting, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, The X-Files and more. She also had a recurring role in the 1991 sitcom Man of the People starring James Garner and the short-lived 1994 series Hotel Malibu opposite Jennifer Lopez.