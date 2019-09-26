Romy and Michele Together Again! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Reunite 22 Years After Hit Movie

Romy and Michele are at it again.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, who starred as the childhood best friends in the 1997 hit Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, had a little reunion themselves when they ran into each other at a party.

Kudrow posted a shot from the reunion on Instagram, where she wrote all about how excited she was to see Sorvino again.

“Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon,” Kudrow, 56, wrote.

Sorvino also posted a similar picture and equally gushed about the chance encounter her old pal.

“Look who I ran into!! the incomparable @lisakudrow !! And I’m gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!” Sorvino, 51, wrote next to her own picture.

The movie follows as Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow) invent elaborate lies about their lives in order to impress their former classmates at their 10-year reunion.

Speaking to the crowd at a 20th anniversary screening of the film in 2017, Sorvino said that she never envisioned the film would strike such a strong chord with fans — and remain arguably her most popular movie to date.

“There’s something about it that touches so many people and people can relate to it and it seems not to get old and everyone remembers being that person in high school who needs to rise above, and the friendship and crazy fashion and all of that,” she said about the comedy.

“I did this movie because I was a geek in high school, I hated high school, but I had a couple of amazing friends and I related to the Romy and Michele story because it reminded me of me and my best friends,” she added.