Romance Drama Purple Hearts Knocks The Gray Man Off Netflix's Top Most-Watched Movies Spot

Purple Hearts began streaming on Netflix July 29 and topped The Gray Man as the most-watched film

Romantic drama Purple Hearts is currently the most-watched film on Netflix, ending The Gray Man's eight-day reign at the top of the chart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The film tells the story of Cassie (Carson, 29) and Marine Luke (Galitzine, 27), who enter a "marriage of convenience" — with unexpected results.

Cassie, who is living with type I diabetes, marries Luke, a Marine, as a way to get access to Luke's health benefits.

Purple Hearts. (L to R) Sofia Carson as Cassie, Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in Purple Hearts. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022. Credit: Netflix

Carson, who first broke out nearly seven years ago as one of the stars of Disney's Descendants franchise and recently released her debut self-titled album, wore many hats during the production of the romantic drama, including the role of singer and actor on screen as well as executive producer and songwriter behind the scenes.

Sofia Carson attends Netflix Purple Hearts special screening at The Bay Theater on July 22, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Sofia Carson attends Purple Hearts special screening on July 22. | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

"I think I've been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist," Carson told PEOPLE of her character Cassie, an aspiring musician.

"And this one in particular went kind of a step further, because I've always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling," she added.