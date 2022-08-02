Romance Drama Purple Hearts Knocks The Gray Man Off Netflix's Top Most-Watched Movies Spot
Romantic drama Purple Hearts is currently the most-watched film on Netflix, ending The Gray Man's eight-day reign at the top of the chart.
Netflix reportedly spent $200 million on the action-thriller, making it the most expensive Netflix feature yet. It has an A-list cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Alfre Woodard and Ana de Armas, and was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame. Over the weekend it was bumped to number two by Purple Hearts, another Netflix original that had a lower budget, starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine.
The film tells the story of Cassie (Carson, 29) and Marine Luke (Galitzine, 27), who enter a "marriage of convenience" — with unexpected results.
Cassie, who is living with type I diabetes, marries Luke, a Marine, as a way to get access to Luke's health benefits.
Carson, who first broke out nearly seven years ago as one of the stars of Disney's Descendants franchise and recently released her debut self-titled album, wore many hats during the production of the romantic drama, including the role of singer and actor on screen as well as executive producer and songwriter behind the scenes.
"I think I've been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist," Carson told PEOPLE of her character Cassie, an aspiring musician.
"And this one in particular went kind of a step further, because I've always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling," she added.
Meanwhile, fans of the CIA action thriller The Gray Man can expect to see at least some of the cast again, after Netflix announced Tuesday it will be turning the film into a franchise that will include a sequel movie as well as a spinoff film.