Roman Polanski Under Fire After He Sweeps ‘French Oscar’ Nominations: ‘Have We Learned Nothing?’

The French version of the Oscars is sparking backlash for nominating disgraced director Roman Polanski‘s latest for a whopping 12 awards.

The Césars announced its nominees, with 86-year-old Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy leading the list, including best film and best director. His nominations come 43 years after the director fled the U.S. for France and has lived in exile ever since.

Polanski pleaded guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in 1977 after 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude.

He served 42 days in jail due to a plea bargain, however, he fled to France when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence. Attempts by the U.S. to extradite him from Europe have been unsuccessful. The case is still ongoing, despite Geimer’s requests to have it dismissed.

After the nominations were announced, a group dubbed Osez Le Féminisme, which aims to speak up for women’s rights in France, tweeted their disappointment.

“Have we learned nothing from the #MeToo movement? While in the U.S., [Harvey] Weinstein is facing life in prison, in France, Adèle Haenel breaks the code of silence on the impunity of rapists in society, the Césars acclaim a child abuser and rapist on the run?” the group tweeted.

Image zoom Roman Polanski Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty

The group is referring to Portrait of a Lady on Fire actress Haenel, who is nominated for best actress at the ceremony. In November, Haenel claimed she suffered “permanent sexual harassment” by Christophe Ruggia from the age of 12 to 15, when she making and promoting her first film The Devils, according to The Guardian.

Ruggia was placed under arrest earlier this month by French police as he was being investigated for alleged “sexual aggression against a minor by a person of authority and sexual harassment,” Variety reported. The director was later officially charged with “sexual assaults on a 15-year-old minor by a person having authority,” according to multiple reports.

The director previously denied the allegations, saying in a statement to Mediapart that he and Haenel had enjoyed a “professional and affectionate” relationship.

According to The Guardian, Alain Terzian, the head of the academy, dismissed criticism as he felt the awards “should not take moral positions.”