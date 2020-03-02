Roman Polanski's Win at 'French Oscars' Prompts Several Women to Leave Show: 'Shame!'

Image zoom Roman Polanski Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Roman Polanski’s big win on Friday at the César Awards, the French equivalent to the Academy Awards, prompted several actresses to walk out of the ceremony.

Although Polanski, 86, did not attend the ceremony — citing planned protests outside of the venue — he won best director for his film J’Accuse, known outside of France as An Officer and a Spy.

After the win was announced, actress Adele Haenel — the star of the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, who also revealed last year that she had been sexually abused by a director as a child — walked out of the ceremony.

As she exited the venue, she yelled out “Shame!,” according to CNN.

The disgraced film director was arrested for drugging and raping 13-year-old Samantha Greimer in 1977. He pleaded guilty to statutory rape but fled to Europe before completing his sentence.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad,” Haenel previously told The New York Times.

A l'annonce du César de la Meilleure Réalisation pour Roman Polanski ("J'accuse"), Adèle Haenel quitte la salle. Le meilleur des #César2020 > https://t.co/ipnVwouBeV pic.twitter.com/7xa0CTbU3H — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 28, 2020

Video posted online shows that Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma — who was also up for the award— also walked out, as did actress Noemie Merlant and several others, according to The Advocate.

American actress Jessica Chastain, who has been very vocal about sexual harassment in Hollywood, applauded Haenel on Twitter, sharing a video of her walkout captioned: “I F— STAN.”

French feminist collective NousToutes called Polanski’s win “shameful” in a statement, according to CNN.

“We know how this evening will unfold already,” Polanski told the AFP news agency ahead of the ceremony. “Activists are already threatening me with a public lynching, with some saying they are going to protest outside.”

He added: “What place can there be in such deplorable conditions for a film about the defense of truth, the fight for justice, blind hate and antisemitism?”

Several actresses went on to defend Polanski after the ceremony.

“When I love someone, I love them passionately. And I love Roman Polanski a lot … a lot … So I’m very happy for him. Then, I understand that not everyone agrees but long live freedom!” actress Fanny Ardant told reporters, according to CNN.

Brigitte Bardot also shared a hand-written message to the director on Twitter, writing: “Thankfully Polanski exists and he is saving cinema from its mediocrity! I judge him on his talent and not on his private life! I regret never having shot with him!”

The disgraced film director was ousted by the AMPAS Board of Governors after fleeing the United States following his guilty plea in 1977.

He pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse after 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of getting her drunk and giving her part of a Quaalude at a California hotel.

Polanski went on to serve 42 days in jail due to a plea bargain, however, he fled to France when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence. Attempts by the U.S. to extradite him from Europe have been unsuccessful.

His film, which also won for adapted screenplay and costumes, is a dramatization of the Alfred Dreyfus scandal in 19th century France. Dreyfus was a French Jewish army captain who was falsely accused of spying for the Germans in 1894. He was convicted and imprisoned and later exonerated in 1906.