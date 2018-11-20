Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Ashley Greene as Abby Huntsman: Roger Ailes Movie's A-List Cast

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly
Michael Buckner/Getty; Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News via Getty
Ashley Green as Abby Huntsman
Rochelle Brodin/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty
Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson
Steve Granitz/Getty; John Shearer/Getty
Margot Robbie as a fictional producer
INSTARimages
Jonn Lithgow as Roger Ailes
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Wesley Mann/FOX News/Getty
Kate McKinnon
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN
Allison Janney as Susan Estrich
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Connie Britton as Elizabeth Ailes
Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Brendan Hoffman/Getty
Alanna Ubach as Jeanine Pirro
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty
Alice Eve as Ainsley Earhardt
JB Lacroix/WireImage; Dave Kotinsky/Getty
Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch
Tara Ziemba/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty
1 of 12
Advertisement