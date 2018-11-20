Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Ashley Greene as Abby Huntsman: Roger Ailes Movie's A-List Cast

From Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman to Ashley Greene and Allison Janney, the untitled Roger Ailes movie about his controversial rule at Fox News is filled with A-Listers

More
Ale Russian
November 20, 2018 03:51 PM
<p>The story of Roger Ailes&#8217; controversial time at Fox News will soon be hitting the big screen &mdash; and the cast keeps getting starrier.&nbsp;</p> <p>The untitled movie was first announced earlier this year, with a high-profile list of actresses set to take on the real-life women from Fox News, including Charlize Theron as former host Megyn Kelly.</p> <p>The untitled film will center on the women working at Fox News and how they took on Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network before his resignation.&nbsp;</p> <p>Click through for the other actresses taking on the timely story.</p>
pinterest
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly

The story of Roger Ailes’ controversial time at Fox News will soon be hitting the big screen — and the cast keeps getting starrier. 

The untitled movie was first announced earlier this year, with a high-profile list of actresses set to take on the real-life women from Fox News, including Charlize Theron as former host Megyn Kelly.

The untitled film will center on the women working at Fox News and how they took on Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network before his resignation. 

Click through for the other actresses taking on the timely story.

Michael Buckner/Getty; Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News via Getty
<p>New to the cast is Ashley Greene, who signed on this week to play former&nbsp;<em>Fox &amp; Friends</em> host Abby Hunstman.&nbsp;</p> <p>Hunstman recently departed <em>Fox &amp; Friends</em> to join <em>The View</em> as a conservitive ally to Meghan McCain.</p>
pinterest
Ashley Green as Abby Huntsman

New to the cast is Ashley Greene, who signed on this week to play former Fox & Friends host Abby Hunstman. 

Hunstman recently departed Fox & Friends to join The View as a conservitive ally to Meghan McCain.

Rochelle Brodin/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Gretchen Carlson began the tidal wave effect that eventually led to Ailes&#8217; resignation when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him on July 6, 2016. She turned out to be the first of many with allegations against Ailes.&nbsp;</p> <p>Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman will be playing the trail-blazer in the upcoming movie.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson

Gretchen Carlson began the tidal wave effect that eventually led to Ailes’ resignation when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him on July 6, 2016. She turned out to be the first of many with allegations against Ailes. 

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman will be playing the trail-blazer in the upcoming movie. 

Steve Granitz/Getty; John Shearer/Getty
<p>Though most characters will be based on the real people over at Fox News, Margot Robbie is playing a fictional associate producer at the network.</p>
pinterest
Margot Robbie as a fictional producer 

Though most characters will be based on the real people over at Fox News, Margot Robbie is playing a fictional associate producer at the network.

INSTARimages
<p>Legendary actor John Lithgow will play Ailes in the final months of his life. The former chairman died in May 2017, less than a year after his resignation from the network on July 21, 2016. Ailes received a $40 million payout for leaving.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jonn Lithgow as Roger Ailes

Legendary actor John Lithgow will play Ailes in the final months of his life. The former chairman died in May 2017, less than a year after his resignation from the network on July 21, 2016. Ailes received a $40 million payout for leaving. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Wesley Mann/FOX News/Getty
<p>Like Robbie, Kate McKinnon will be playing a fictional character in the story, though details of her role have not been revealed.</p>
pinterest
Kate McKinnon

Like Robbie, Kate McKinnon will be playing a fictional character in the story, though details of her role have not been revealed.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN
<p>Fresh off her Oscar win for playing Tonya Harding&#8217;s real-life mom LaVona, Janney is reuniting with <em>I, Tonya</em> costar Margot Robbie as Ailes&#8217; attorney Susan Estrich.&nbsp;</p> <p>Estrich defended Ailes against the sexual assault allegations before his exit.</p>
pinterest
Allison Janney as Susan Estrich

Fresh off her Oscar win for playing Tonya Harding’s real-life mom LaVona, Janney is reuniting with I, Tonya costar Margot Robbie as Ailes’ attorney Susan Estrich. 

Estrich defended Ailes against the sexual assault allegations before his exit.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Connie Britton will be playing a woman important in Ailes&#8217; personal life &mdash; his wife Elizabeth. The two, who had a 20-year age difference, wed in 1998 and welcomed son Zachary during their 19 years of marriage before Ailes death.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Connie Britton as Elizabeth Ailes

Connie Britton will be playing a woman important in Ailes’ personal life — his wife Elizabeth. The two, who had a 20-year age difference, wed in 1998 and welcomed son Zachary during their 19 years of marriage before Ailes death. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Brendan Hoffman/Getty
<p><em>Girlfriend&#8217;s Guide to Divorce</em> actress Alanna Ubach will be taking on politician-turned-TV-personality Jeanine Pirro.&nbsp;</p> <p>Pirro previously challenged then-Senator Hillary Cinton in 2006 for the New York Senate seat before starting a successful show at Fox News in 2011.</p> <p>Pirro is still at Fox News hosting&nbsp;<em>Justice with Judge Jeanine</em> today.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Alanna Ubach as Jeanine Pirro

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce actress Alanna Ubach will be taking on politician-turned-TV-personality Jeanine Pirro. 

Pirro previously challenged then-Senator Hillary Cinton in 2006 for the New York Senate seat before starting a successful show at Fox News in 2011.

Pirro is still at Fox News hosting Justice with Judge Jeanine today. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty
<p><em>Iron Fist</em> actress Alice Eve will be playing current Fox &amp; Friends cohost&nbsp;Ainsley Earhardt.</p>
pinterest
Alice Eve as Ainsley Earhardt

Iron Fist actress Alice Eve will be playing current Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt.

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Dave Kotinsky/Getty
<p>Now acting CEO of Fox News, Murdoch took over from Ailes after his resignation.&nbsp;Malcolm McDowell will play him in the film.</p>
pinterest
Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch

Now acting CEO of Fox News, Murdoch took over from Ailes after his resignation. Malcolm McDowell will play him in the film.

Tara Ziemba/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 Michael Buckner/Getty; Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News via Getty

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly

The story of Roger Ailes’ controversial time at Fox News will soon be hitting the big screen — and the cast keeps getting starrier. 

The untitled movie was first announced earlier this year, with a high-profile list of actresses set to take on the real-life women from Fox News, including Charlize Theron as former host Megyn Kelly.

The untitled film will center on the women working at Fox News and how they took on Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network before his resignation. 

Click through for the other actresses taking on the timely story.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Rochelle Brodin/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Ashley Green as Abby Huntsman

New to the cast is Ashley Greene, who signed on this week to play former Fox & Friends host Abby Hunstman. 

Hunstman recently departed Fox & Friends to join The View as a conservitive ally to Meghan McCain.

3 of 11 Steve Granitz/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson

Gretchen Carlson began the tidal wave effect that eventually led to Ailes’ resignation when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him on July 6, 2016. She turned out to be the first of many with allegations against Ailes. 

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman will be playing the trail-blazer in the upcoming movie. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 INSTARimages

Margot Robbie as a fictional producer 

Though most characters will be based on the real people over at Fox News, Margot Robbie is playing a fictional associate producer at the network.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Wesley Mann/FOX News/Getty

Jonn Lithgow as Roger Ailes

Legendary actor John Lithgow will play Ailes in the final months of his life. The former chairman died in May 2017, less than a year after his resignation from the network on July 21, 2016. Ailes received a $40 million payout for leaving. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN

Kate McKinnon

Like Robbie, Kate McKinnon will be playing a fictional character in the story, though details of her role have not been revealed.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Janney as Susan Estrich

Fresh off her Oscar win for playing Tonya Harding’s real-life mom LaVona, Janney is reuniting with I, Tonya costar Margot Robbie as Ailes’ attorney Susan Estrich. 

Estrich defended Ailes against the sexual assault allegations before his exit.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Brendan Hoffman/Getty

Connie Britton as Elizabeth Ailes

Connie Britton will be playing a woman important in Ailes’ personal life — his wife Elizabeth. The two, who had a 20-year age difference, wed in 1998 and welcomed son Zachary during their 19 years of marriage before Ailes death. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

Alanna Ubach as Jeanine Pirro

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce actress Alanna Ubach will be taking on politician-turned-TV-personality Jeanine Pirro. 

Pirro previously challenged then-Senator Hillary Cinton in 2006 for the New York Senate seat before starting a successful show at Fox News in 2011.

Pirro is still at Fox News hosting Justice with Judge Jeanine today. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 JB Lacroix/WireImage; Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Alice Eve as Ainsley Earhardt

Iron Fist actress Alice Eve will be playing current Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Tara Ziemba/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch

Now acting CEO of Fox News, Murdoch took over from Ailes after his resignation. Malcolm McDowell will play him in the film.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.