Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody Would Do a Madonna Biopic Next: 'She's Extraordinary'

The man behind the two biggest biopics of the last year has his sights set on another legend.

Director Derek Fletcher, who stepped in to finish last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody and also helmed the upcoming Rocketman, gave an interview to Gay Star News where he chooses Madonna as his potential next subject.

“I’d do Madonna! That sounds like a real rollercoaster ride! It would be extraordinary,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know how happy she’d be about that… But what an extraordinary life that would be. If I was to tackle any other icon like that, it would be her. She’s extraordinary.”

But the iconic singer might not be on board for a movie about her life. After The Hollywood Reporter confirmed an upcoming biopic about her in 2017, reportedly titled Blond Ambition, Madonna posted a cryptic message on Instagram seemingly denouncing the movie.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society,” she wrote next to a throwback shot of her.

The script, written by Elyse Hollander landed at the top of the 2016 Black List, which tracks Hollywood’s most popular un-produced screenplays.

Bohemia Rhapsody earned Rami Malek a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen’s Freddie Mercury while Rocketman follows the story of Elton John, played by Taron Egerton.

Rocketman hits theaters Friday.