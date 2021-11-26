In a tweet, Dwayne Johnson said he was "stunned and humbled" at the film's success

The Rock Says Red Notice No. 1 Netflix Movie Ever, Beats Out Bird Box: 'Shattering All Records'

Netflix's Red Notice is the streamer's most-watched film of all time, according to star Dwayne Johnson, who posted about the film's success on Instagram Thursday, celebrating by toasting with a glass of his own Teremana tequila.

"It's a history making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world," Johnson, 49, wrote. "In just 11 days you've officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!"

Johnson added that the film was "on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME," including film and television, saying he was "stunned and humbled."

The action movie starring Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has been watched for million hours around the world, according to a report by Deadline.

As of Wednesday, Red Notice was Netflix's second most-watched film of all time, and had been watched for 277.9 million hours around the world, putting it just behind Sandra Bullock's Bird Box, which had at that point clocked 282 million hours.

red notice premiere From left: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Godot and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last week, Netflix announced the new action film had the "biggest opening day" of any of its movies after it debuted on Nov. 5.

Reynolds responded to that news on Twitter, saying, "WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version)."

In August, Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who's a producer on the film, teased that Red Notice is "the biggest movie Netflix has ever done." It follows an Interpol agent (Johnson) who partners with an art thief (Reynolds) to hunt down and capture another of the world's most wanted criminals, played by Godot.

"Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together," he said in an interview with Collider. "You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world."

The film was also Netflix's most expensive movie project to date, with a $200 million budget.