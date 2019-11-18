Robyn Crawford Says She Loves Whitney Houston 'Like Yesterday': 'She's with Me All the Time'

Robyn Crawford is still remembering Whitney Houston.

Crawford, 58, opened up about her relationship with Houston on Monday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. During the emotional interview, she told host Jada Pinkett Smith that despite Houston’s death in 2012 she still feels close to the singer.

“I loved that girl like yesterday,” Crawford said. “She’s with me all the time.”

When Pinkett Smith asked Crawford what she would want to say to Houston if she were there, the author said, “I would want to say, ‘You know I love you and I got you. I will represent.'”

The two first met in 1980 when they were both counselors at an East Orange, New Jersey summer camp.

“Our friendship was deep, we were intimate on all levels,” Crawford told Pinkett Smith of her friendship with Houston. “There was no shame in the physical moments that we shared.”

Image zoom Robyn Crawford and Whitney Houston Dave Hogan/Getty

In her powerful new memoir A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, Crawford is finally sharing her story — and their love story.

Seven years after Houston’s tragic death, she writes, “I’d come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent.”

But while they had an immediate connection from the moment they met — when Crawford was 19 and Houston almost 17 — Houston ended the physical part of their relationship two years later. The singer broke the news by giving Crawford a gift of a slate blue Bible one day in 1982, claims Crawford.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,” writes Crawford.

“She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us,” says Crawford, “and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.”

And so, she writes, “I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.