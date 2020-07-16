The actress also guest starred on various TV series, including Twin Peaks, Lost and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

RoboCop 2 Actress Galyn Görg Dies of Cancer at Age 55: 'She Will Be Missed Beyond Measure'

Galyn Görg died one day before her 56th birthday.

Sheila Legette, a rep for the actress, confirmed to USA Today that Görg died on Tuesday while being treated for cancer in Hawaii, adding that she had "quietly and privately fought a good fight" during her health struggle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman who I called not only a client but a good friend," Legette told outlet. "She will be missed beyond measure."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her loved ones, Görg was diagnosed with "cancer throughout her entire body and lungs."

"Galyn Görg was and is huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us," reads the family statement on the crowd-funding site, seeking help in covering funeral costs. "... The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed."

"We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family," the statement continued. "We hastily bought tickets to Oahu without a second thought, as she was getting treatment there."

Image zoom Galyn Gorg in 2015 Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Görg's family added that they plan to "send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness and compassion."

On the big screen, the actress starred in films like 1990's RoboCop 2 and 1991's Point Break. Görg also memorably guest starred on a number of popular TV shows, including Lost, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, on which she played a boxer in 1996.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer at 57: 'She Was a Bright, Beautiful and Loving Soul'

In January, Görg posted a serene clip of herself on Instagram, wishing her followers a Happy New Year as she enjoyed the beach breeze blowing through her hair.