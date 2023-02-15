Robin Wright Says She's Not Back with Ex Sean Penn but 'We're Always Gonna Be a Family'

A source told PEOPLE in January that Robin Wright and Sean Penn were not back together after recent public sightings

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 05:12 PM
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Sean Penn; Robin Wright. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Robin Wright says being friends with ex-husband Sean Penn over a decade after their divorce is "a gift."

While speaking with E! News this week, Wright, 56, addressed recent rumblings about where things stand with Penn, 62, after the pair were spotted spending time together twice in Los Angeles last month.

"To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," the actress said.

"When you become estranged and become friends again … we were going to an event for our children," she explained of her recent public appearances with Penn, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2010.

Wright went on to say that she and Penn are "always going to be a unit that way."

"We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know?" she added. "And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

Robin Wright and Sean Penn circa 1990 in New York City
Robin Wright and Sean Penn circa 1990. Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before January's sightings, Wright and Penn were last photographed in 2017 heading to New York's John F. Kennedy airport. An insider told PEOPLE last month that while the exes "are both single right now and get along great," they are not back together as a couple.

"Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life," the source said. "He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now."

Penn and Wright both recently ended relationships last year, with Penn finalizing his divorce from Leila George in April and Wright filing for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September after four years together.

The pair began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna; they had dated on and off for years before their marriage. Penn and Wright have two kids: son Hopper Penn, 29, and daughter Dylan Penn, 31.

In 2014, Wright told Britain's Telegraph that her divorce from Penn after a 20-year relationship was "devastating."

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she said at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

"We did that for a long time," she added.

Related Articles
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Tyler Perry speaks during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell
Tyler Perry Donating $750K to Help Low-Income Senior Citizens in Atlanta Avoid Displacement
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Explain Comedy 'Is Part of How We Cope' with Genetic Alzheimer's
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren
Liam Neeson Says Helen Mirren Is 'Really Something Else' as He Recalls Their Years-Long Relationship
Nathan Lane and Devlin Elliott
Nathan Lane Honors Husband Devlin Elliott After 25 Years Together: 'He's the Greatest Person'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CopeUXEsBLN/. Mark Ruffalo/Instagram mark ruffalo Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo Shares Throwback Photo with 'Forever Valentine' Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'We Got a Good Thing'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 26: Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Olivia Wilde Clarifies What She Meant by Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot' for Supporting Rihanna at Super Bowl
Kristen Stewart’s Fiance Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Message for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day
gal gadot
Gal Gadot on Spending Valentine's Day Apart from Husband: 'Makes Me Appreciate Everything We Have Even More'
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coo1rldutI_/. Hugh Jackman/Instagram
Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day