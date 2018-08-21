Robin Wright and New French Husband Clement Giraudet Share Kiss On Ibiza Honeymoon

House of Cards star Robin Wright is turning up the summer heat on her romantic Spanish honeymoon with new hubby Clement Giraudet.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony, shared a sweet kiss on the Ibizan coast as they prepped for their snorkeling expedition. Wright, 52, showed off her toned physique in a pale pink bikini while 34-year-old Giraudet exposed his box abs and Maori tribal tattoos in some navy blue trunks.

Wright quietly married the Saint Laurent VIP in a Provence commune on August 10, nearly a year after the couple were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in September. “It was very intimate and low-key,” a source close to Wright told PEOPLE at the time. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

Her daughter Dylan, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Sean Penn, posted an Instagram video of her and fellow wedding guests dancing at the ceremony’s reception, writing “Weddin Vibes” in the caption.

Though Wright and her new beau have kept their relationship under wraps, rumors of the duo’s engagement first circulated last winter, when the actress was spotted wearing a ring during a romantic weekend together in Paris. They then reportedly spent the holidays together at the Squaw Valley ski resort in Tahoe City, California.

The couple’s frequent travels and fun-filled honeymoon come as no surprise, seeing as Giraudet is a self-professed adventure seeker. “I am keen on snowboarding, surfing and mountain biking,” he writes on his LinkedIn profile. “I like to skateboard in Paris and surf in Brazil.”

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper, 25, and daughter Dylan. She was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.